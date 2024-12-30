Matt Eggleton Named SPP Deputy Chief at DIA

Matt Eggleton , a mission manager professional, has been selected as the new deputy chief of Strategic Planning, Policy and Performance Improvement Office at the Defense Intelligence Agency. The executive shared the news of his appointment on LinkedIn Friday.

As SPP deputy chief, Eggleton will lead the planning and implementation of agency-level strategies, policies and risk management efforts, enhancing operations, resource planning and execution. He will leverage his extensive leadership experience and understanding of enterprise collaboration, strategy development, joint intelligence planning, partner engagement, officer development and coaching in his new role.

Matt Eggleton’s Career Highlights

Eggleton has served at DIA for over 16 years joining the agency in 2008. He most recently held the position of civilian harm mitigation and response officer, where he oversaw the implementation of the secretary of Defense’s Action Plan, enabling commanders and operators access to critical information for understanding the civilian environment.

The executive was also the chief of industrial assessments, deputy chief of performance management, acting chief of strategic resource management at the Chief Information Office and chief of Programs Branch at the Intelligence Security Cooperation and Engagement Division of U.S. Africa Command.

The certified professional coach had a three-year stint with the Department of Defense. He served as deputy chief of intelligence training, readiness and exercises at the U.S. European Command and lead scenario developer and intelligence planner for the U.S. Strategic Command.

In addition, Eggleton spent more than a decade with the Air Force serving various roles including imagery analysis lead editor and training supervisor and imagery analysis shift supervisor and collections manager.