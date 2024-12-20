FCC Suggests Space Comms Band to Ease Commercial Launch

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has recommended that the 2360–2395 megahertz band be reallocated as an additional spectrum for space launch communications.

Issued on Thursday, the FCC head’s report and order recommendation followed the commission’s November revision of its satellite spectrum-sharing rules to encourage commercial market entry, regulatory certainty and spectrum efficacy.

Rosenworcel is requesting FCC commissioners to vote on the proposed additional spectrum before the Dec. 25 deadline set under the Launch Communications Act passed in November 2024 specifying that the 2360–2395 MHz band also be tapped to support space launches. The additional spectrum builds on the FCC’s previous spectrum allocations in the 2025-2110 MHz and 2200-2290 MHz bands for space operations.

Easing New Commercial Players’ Entry

“By identifying more bandwidth for vital links to launch vehicles, we are making it simpler for new competitors to get consistent access to the spectrum they need,” Rosenworcel said, while thanking the proponents of the Launch Communications Act.

The legislation also directs the FCC to issue by March 25, 2025 new rules for the smooth processing of applications for access to the designated bands for commercial space launches. The processes that the new regulations would seek to streamline include the authorizations on using multiple frequencies for multiple launches and electronic filing and processing of applications for space launch authorizations.