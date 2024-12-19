DIU Selects Companies to Demo Heating, Cooling Tech for DOD Bases

The Defense Innovation Unit has selected three companies to prototype innovative technologies for efficient air conditioning and water heating applications in Department of Defense facilities.

The selected companies will demonstrate heating and cooling technologies that would enable DOD installations to cut down their carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, DIU said Wednesday. The effort is expected to reduce the estimated $4 billion that the agency spends annually on facility energy costs.

Efficient Energy Use for DOD Bases

From the 40 companies that participated in DOD’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program—a.k.a. ESTCP—DIU picked GTI Energy to install and monitor air-water Lync heat pumps for domestic hot water use in barracks at Fort Gregg-Adams and Fort Moore. The Illinois-based company will also install four dual-fuel rooftop hybrid units Applied Instruction Hanger building at Fort Gregg-Adams.

Meanwhile, Blue Frontier was tapped to install a liquid desiccant-enhanced dedicated outdoor air system in the commissary club at Fort Moore, Georgia and a bowling alley at Westover Air Reserve Base in Massachusetts. The system is designed to provide moisture removal efficiency and energy storage capability.

Intellihot, the last contract awardee, will be tasked to install a tankless heat pump water heater technology in the base recreation building at the Westover Air Reserve Base. The selected companies are required to install, test and monitor the required systems from 2024 through 2025.

Increasing Installation Resilience

Through the ESTCP initiative, DIU is identifying and deploying new technologies to increase installation resilience and optimize future energy use on DOD bases.