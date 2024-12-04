David Cattler on DCSA’s Adoption of Agile Methodologies

David Cattler, director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, said DCSA is advancing the adoption of Scaled Agile Framework, or SAFe, methodologies for software development to help ensure quality and timely delivery of platforms, DCSA reported Monday

“While this method applies most directly to software development, we’re also embracing it across the agency as a whole,” Cattler said during DCSA’s second annual Acquisition Workforce Symposium held in November.

“The traditional, hierarchical, waterfall methods we’ve used in the past no longer meet the demand for swift value delivery and adaptation to change,” he added.

He noted that the agency’s personnel security, industrial security and training functions could benefit from an Agile approach and stressed the organization’s commitment to developing an Agile mindset at every level.

According to Cattler, 264 agency employees had undergone agile training and 178 had passed the certification exam as of November.