Air Force Tests New Air-to-Surface Missile

The U.S. Air Force Armament Directorate has completed a test to evaluate the capability of the new tactical air-to-surface weapon to separate from an aircraft.

Eglin Air Force Base said Monday the Stand-in Attack Weapon, or SIAW, was launched from a 40th Flight Test Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during a test held on Nov. 7 over the Gulf of Mexico. This was the first time the new air-to-surface missile was released from an aircraft.

Stand-in Attack Weapon Drop Test

The SIAW air-to-surface missile is designed to neutralize rapidly moving targets such as cruise and anti-ship missile launchers and jamming platforms. To test it, a jettison test vehicle was used. JTVs are tools used to assess the separation process of a weapon. This test missile does not have a rocket motor or internal electronics.

The SIAW drop test was a collaborative effort among different units of the 96th Test Wing. Test conductors were responsible for the planning and control of the test from the Eglin Central Control Facility. Engineers monitored the separation process while pilots and photographers captured aerial footage. The engineers will also conduct post-flight analysis.

Maj. James Tipton, assistant director of operations of the 780th Test Squadron, remarked, “Successful execution of this test was a testament to the outstanding teamwork from everyone involved.”