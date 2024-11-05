Cyber attackers are attempting to infiltrate U.S. telecommunication networks and affiliated wiretap infrastructures amid the 2025 presidential election, but federal officials say these events won’t sway the outcome of the race.

The Salt Typhoon hackers have tried to access the phone communications of presidential campaign officials and their staff as well as around 10 communication firms, including Verizon, AT&T and Lumen, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

CISA Director Jen Easterly , a 2024 Wash100 awardee, gave updates on the current investigation into Salt Typhoon.

“We are working with our FBI partners on the investigation related to the Salt Typhoon activity. At this point in time, we have no reason to believe that that activity will have any material impact on the outcome of the presidential election,” Easterly said during a news conference Monday.

What Is Known About Salt Typhoon

DHS has confirmed that the Cyber Safety Review Board will spearhead an investigation into Salt Typhoon. The Unified Coordination Group, an organization that supports disaster response operations at the federal and state level, has also been assigned to the investigation. The number of affected individuals has grown since the incident was first reported about a month ago.