House Lawmakers Want to Promote AI Research via Prize Challenges

Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., have introduced the AI Grand Challenges Act, which would require the National Science Foundation to hold prize competitions for artificial intelligence innovations.

The legislation would incentivize AI development and encourage AI researchers and developers through prize competitions, Lieu said in a Wednesday statement.

“We must maintain American leadership in AI research, innovation and implementation while minimizing potential risks associated with the technology,” he noted.

Obernolte added that the Act would incentivize AI breakthroughs and advance the emerging technology’s potential capabilities to solve the most complex challenges that the United States faces.

The bill would direct NSF to conduct $1 million grand challenges that use AI to solve problems in several categories, including national security, cybersecurity, health, energy, environment, education, manufacturing, space and quantum computing.

Under the proposal, NSF is also mandated to collaborate with the White House and the National Institutes of Health, to oversee $10 million grand challenges for AI-enabled cancer breakthroughs.

The competitions will focus on detection, diagnostics, treatments and therapeutics for cancer and related comorbidities.

The House bill would be paired with companion Senate legislation filed by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., in May.