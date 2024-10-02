PEO EIS Changes Name to PEO Enterprise

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems has changed its name to Program Executive Office Enterprise .

PEO Enterprise said the change became official on Tuesday and was approved on Sept. 4 by Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush , a 2023 Wash100 Award winner.

The name change aligns with the PEO’s mission of delivering enterprise business offerings that drive U.S. Army dominance. The new name and modernized branding coincide with the organization’s digital transformation initiative.

The rebranding follows the PEO Optimization in October 2023 when the PEO EIS network portfolios were transitioned to other PEOs. This enabled the PEO EIS to focus on mission-critical Army software and new enterprise requirements, including the United Data Reference Architecture.

The new name was first previewed during AFCEA TechNet Augusta in August 2024.

Bill Hepworth , program executive officer of the PEO, noted that simplicity is one of the core pillars of the organization, said, “The new PEO Enterprise branding has been simplified to reflect a more modern, agile organization with a mission that’s broad and flexible enough to include enterprise software and technology services, both now and in the future.”

The organization, known as the Program Executive Office, Standard Army Management Information System when it was established in 1987, changed its name to PEO EIS in 2001.