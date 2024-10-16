OMB Seeks Input on Protection for Commercially Available Info

The Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, or OIRA, is soliciting public input on issues and concerns arising from government collection, use and sharing of commercially available data with personally identifiable information.

The research is in accordance with President Joe Biden’s executive order on the safe, secure and trustworthy development and use of artificial intelligence that seeks to mitigate potential risks in the collection or use of individual information through AI, the OMB said Tuesday.

The office noted the lack of transparency on the volume of sensitive data when third parties are tapped for commercially available information with personal identification.

During a White House roundtable on data broker practices in August 2023, participants revealed ways by which data brokers gather detailed personal data even without the subjects’ consent, the OMB also said.

Public input on OIRA’s request for information will support the OMB’s continuing efforts on AI risk mitigation through privacy guardrails and other safety standards.

The office, in pursuing Biden’s EO on agency management of AI risks, earlier issued an RFI on privacy impact assessments, as well as a memorandum on responsible AI acquisition in government.