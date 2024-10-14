New OMB Rule Ensures Trustworthiness of Statistical Agencies

The Office of Management and Budget has published on the Federal Register the Trust Regulation, or more formally, the Fundamental Responsibilities of Statistical Agencies and Units rule.

The Trust Regulation aims to foster trust in recognized statistical agencies and units and the federal statistics they produce, which are used in policymaking as well as public discourse, Karin Orvis, the chief statistician of the United States, said in a column published Thursday on the OMB’s Briefing Room blog.

To achieve this goal, the regulation codifies and clarifies the responsibilities of federal statistical agencies, namely: the conduct of objective, credible and accurate statistical activities for the production and dissemination of relevant and timely statistical information; and the protection of the confidentiality of responses from information providers and respondents.

The regulation also outlines the requirements other agencies must meet to support the work that statistical agencies perform.

The formulation of the Trust Regulation incorporates input provided by agency employees and members of the public.