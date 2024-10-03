ODNI & UVa Collaborate to Boost IC’s Use of Emerging Tech

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has partnered with the University of Virginia to boost the use of emerging technologies by the Intelligence Community.

ODNI said Wednesday the collaboration aims to establish the National Security Data and Policy Institute, which will spearhead the utilization of emerging technologies in collecting, analyzing and managing data for the IC’s foreign intelligence mission.

According to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines , a four-time Wash100 Award winner, the partnership will enhance the IC’s ability to identify and leverage open-source data and advanced analytical tools for national security objectives using unclassified information.

“Today, not only is an astounding amount of open-source data available to the public, but various actors, including foreign adversaries, also have access to increasingly advanced analytic tools that rely on, among other things, artificial intelligence, to exploit such information in new ways that exacerbate existing threats such as cybersecurity challenges,” said Haines.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan expressed his gratitude for ODNI’s investment in the university.

“It’s an honor to pursue our public service mission by capitalizing on academic strengths from across the University in addressing security and policy challenges that face our nation,” Ryan said.