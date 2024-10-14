NSF Accelerator Issues Solicitation for Southeast Anchor

The National Science Foundation Convergence Accelerator has issued a solicitation aimed at establishing the regional anchor for the southeast region .

The NSF said Thursday the expansion into the southeastern United States, part of the three-year plan to expand to 10 regionally focused NSF Convergence Accelerators, is meant to drive advancement in research, innovation and workforce development and tackle societal and economic challenges within the area.

According to the notice, the NSF Convergence Accelerator is seeking an organization to serve as the southeast regional anchor. The selected party will supervise the implementation of the program’s model and oversee operations at the regional level as NSF’s representative.

Only proposers from the southeastern U.S. are eligible for the funding opportunity. Interested parties have until Nov. 21 to submit their proposals.

Erwin Gianchandani , assistant director for NSF Technology, Innovation and Partnerships, or TIP, stressed the TIP directorate’s commitment to accelerating technology and innovation.

“With initiatives like the NSF Convergence Accelerator regionalization, we are sparking the development of cutting-edge technologies and delivering practical solutions for the everyday challenges Americans face, while also building a workforce comprising all Americans and fueling economic growth,” Gianchandani said.