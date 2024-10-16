NIST to Create New Standardization Center of Excellence

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has awarded ASTM International $15 million in funding to establish the new Standardization Center of Excellence.

The center will support U.S. engagement in international standardization for critical and emerging technologies, or CETs, that are essential to safeguard the country’s competitiveness and national security, NIST said Tuesday.

The center will conduct pre-standardization engagement to ensure that the private sector will participate in international standardization efforts. It will also build a pipeline of professionals who will lead U.S. international standards development efforts.

In addition, the center will start a collaborative program with NIST to accelerate the development of industry-driven standards for selected CETs and create a data-sharing hub for all stakeholders involved in standardization.

According to Charles Romine, the associate director for laboratory programs at NIST, the public-private partnership will help the United States advance international standardization for CETs, such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology.

ASTM International will work on the project with several partners, which are expected to provide the needed international expertise for standards development, education and optimization.

Under a cooperative agreement, NIST will fund the project over five years, engage with the center and its stakeholders, and provide technical expertise and leadership.