NIST Issues RFI for USG NSSCET Implementation

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, under the Department of Commerce, is seeking information to support the implementation of the U.S. Government National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology , an initiative launched in May 2023 to enhance existing private sector-led activities and plans focused on critical and emerging technology—or CET—by adhering to standards of transparency, impartiality, consensus and coherence.

According to a request for information issued on Tuesday, NIST is calling for feedback to enhance the education and empowerment of the standards workforce and decision-makers within the business and technology sectors.

NIST is also gathering information regarding existing awards and recognition programs that can help encourage standards participation and leadership in CET areas.

In addition, the notice seeks to maintain open communication within the U.S. CET and standards communities about the USG NSSCET Implementation Roadmap.

Interested parties have until Dec. 9 to send in their comments.