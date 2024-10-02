NIST Releases 3rd Entry in 5G Cybersecurity White Paper Series for Public Comment

The National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence has released the initial public draft version of the third white paper in its “Applying 5G Cybersecurity and Privacy Capabilities” series and is calling for public comments on the document.

The white paper series is meant for professionals in technology, cybersecurity and privacy tasked with securing 5G even as its usage and deployment evolve, the NIST Computer Security Resource Center said Monday.

The third paper in the series is titled “Using Hardware-Enabled Security to Ensure 5G System Platform Integrity” and tackles the fostering of trust in a 5G server infrastructure through the use of hardware-enabled security capabilities. According to the initial public draft, the paper aims to address the problem arising from threat actors increasingly targeting a server’s firmware and hardware amid greater security focus on the system’s software layers.

Interested parties have until Oct. 30 to comment on the document.