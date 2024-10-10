National Spectrum R&D Plan Now Publicly Available

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has released the National Spectrum Research and Development Plan.

The purpose of the document is to ensure that the U.S. maintains its leadership in spectrum R&D by providing shareholders a common reference, shaping private sector efforts and guiding decisions regarding spectrum-related research, the White House said Wednesday.

The document will also help ensure that the benefits of the radio frequency spectrum, deemed by the White House as an important resource, are enjoyed by everyone in the U.S.

The document proposes four categories for spectrum-related R&D: fundamental research, like agile front ends and antennas and spectrum utilization optimization; research accelerators, like public datasets and testbeds and testing frameworks; organizational improvements, like focused research to inform regulatory decisions; and current or likely operational spectrum use cases, like advanced spectrum management processes and regulatory options.

The National Spectrum Research and Development Plan was prepared by the Wireless Spectrum R&D Interagency Working Group within the Subcommittee on Networking & Information Technology Research & Development of the National Science and Technology Council.