NIH Issues RFI for NIA CROMS Support

The National Institutes of Health is seeking industry input for enhancing the operations of the National Institute on Aging , or NIA.

According to the updated notice published on Sam.gov Tuesday, the NIH is soliciting information for possible vendors to provide maintenance for the existing NIA Clinical Research Operations & Management System and develop new components.

Interested parties should consider the agency’s cloud migration and transition efforts in their responses.

The government intends to award a firm fixed price contract with a base period of one year and four option periods of one year each.

Responses to the RFI should be submitted by Oct. 15.

NIA is responsible for conducting and supporting research on aging as well as the health and well-being of older people. The CROMS system has boosted NIA’s research information capabilities by providing administrative and scientific information management, including real-time collection, tracking, reporting and management of its clinical research data and portfolio.

The NIA CROMS is currently supported by Digital Infuzion .

