NASA Requests Proposals for Lunar Logistics, Mobility Enhancement

NASA has issued a request for proposal for technologies meant to help with future Artemis missions’ lunar logistics and mobility .

The agency said Tuesday the RFP, published in September, intends to address the possible issues in landing and moving cargo on the lunar surface identified in two white papers the agency previously published as part of its Moon to Mars objectives.

The Lunar Logistics Drivers, Needs white paper focused on the accurate prediction of logistics resupply needs involving items such as food, water, air and spare parts. The design of future lunar missions will depend on these logistics items since they will take up a large part of the cargo.

The Lunar Mobility Drivers, Needs white paper, meanwhile, tackles the transportation of cargo and exploration assets from the landing site to other locations on the surface of the moon.

NASA’s planned lunar terrain vehicle and pressurized rover can theoretically carry around 1,760 pounds of cargo and will be mainly used by astronauts to move around the moon’s surface. The agency is seeking proposals that will enable the transportation of 4,400 to 13,000 pounds of cargo.

According to the Lunar Surface Cargo white paper, existing cargo delivery capabilities like the commercial lunar payload services and human-class delivery landers will meet near-term needs. However, they are not designed for future missions with larger cargo.

NASA is soliciting proposals providing a comprehensive assessment of logistics with the possible inclusion of different transportation systems.

Nujoud Merancy , deputy associate administrator for strategy and architecture stressed that the agency collaborates with various partners to develop its exploration architecture.

“Studies like this allow the agency to leverage the incredible expertise in the commercial aerospace community,” Merancy said.