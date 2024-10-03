NASA & DCMA Partner to Advance Remote Verification Technologies

NASA and the Defense Contract Management Agency are adding a new dimension to their collaboration: enhancing remote verification technologies .

DCMA said Wednesday the partnership is meant to streamline operations and leverage expertise from a distance through the adoption of the National Aerospace Standard 413, which provides guidance for implementing remote verification processes.

Todd Outten, a DCMA Center integrator, noted that integrating virtual reality contract administration services through NAS413 will enable warfighters, astronauts and other end-users to capture clear images of defects on their government-delivered assets. This enables them to receive localized advice for tackling the issue.

The Joint Strategic Quality Assurance Council held a demonstration at the Goddard Space Flight Center showcasing the use of virtual reality in conducting remote surveillance. The capabilities exhibited during the event included onscreen overlay and drawing, audio reception, high-resolution video and photo sharing.

Gery Mras , director of lifecycle management at the Aerospace Industries Association, presented the concept of virtual hubs operating under the DCMA that will provide centralized expert support to locations worldwide using advanced visualization technologies.

These hubs will utilize virtual prototype modeling and immersive design centers to facilitate augmented reality collaboration between customers and suppliers.

Craig Bennett, DCMA’s NASA team lead, said, “Model-based quality assurance and acquisition, with VR and artificial intelligence, digital twin, machine learning and modeling tools will serve as the foundation for future partnerships and the achievement of DCMA’s strategic initiatives and future contract deliverables.”