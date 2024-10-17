NASA Reintroduces Acquisition Process Modernization Framework

NASA has relaunched a framework that seeks to modernize acquisition processes and advance innovation across the space agency.

The agency said Wednesday the NASA Acquisition Innovation Launchpad framework, or NAIL, was introduced in February 2023 as a pilot program to solicit ideas from acquisition stakeholders to drive innovation and manage risk-taking.

The NAIL program’s accomplishments over the past year reportedly include enhancing the procurement process, advancing automation and building an industry feedback forum.

NASA’s Office of Procurement expects the relaunched NAIL framework to address several priorities in fiscal year 2025, including providing additional engagement opportunities for the agency’s innovators, fostering procurement success stories and investing in technology and talent.

The agency also announced that NAIL Program Director Brittney Chappell will oversee new framework improvements and engagement moving forward.

“I am thrilled to step into this role and lead the program, using everything our team has learned from the last year,” said Chappell. “Together with internal and external stakeholders, we will turn bold ideas into impactful solutions that drive real change.”