Kathleen Hicks Announces Launch of Defense Security Cooperation Service

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said the establishment of the Defense Security Cooperation Service is one of the results of a tiger-team review aimed at improving the foreign military sales process and other security cooperation efforts.

“Now, the launch of the Defense Security Cooperation Service comes at a pivotal moment for America’s security cooperation enterprise. Because the assistance you provide our allies and partners is more in-demand than ever before,” Hicks said Tuesday during her speech at the Pentagon.

“Why so much demand? It’s because like-minded nations and democracies around the world, from Eastern Europe to the western Pacific, are worried about naked aggression in their own backyards, to an extent that they haven’t contemplated in a long time,” added the 2024 Wash100 awardee.

Federal News Network reported that DSCS will help ensure that security cooperation officers are better prepared to work with allies and partners during the foreign arms transfer process and will provide a range of services, including human resources training, budgeting, policy support and family care.

“Launching the DSCS has been a priority for two reasons. First, it’s a critical pathway to strengthen relationships with allies and partners, which is a key component of our national defense strategy. And second, DSCS will develop a workforce that can adapt to the dynamic geopolitical environment while simultaneously bringing expertise into the security cooperation environment,” said Amanda Dory, acting under secretary of defense for policy.

