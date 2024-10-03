Ingrid Peterson Joins Intelligent Waves as VP of Client Delivery

Ingrid Peterson , a U.S. Navy veteran, has joined Intelligent Waves as the company’s new vice president of client delivery.

In her new position, Peterson will leverage her vast experience in program and project management to spearhead IW’s cybersecurity and national security-tailored programs, the information technology company announced Thursday.

Tony Crescenzo , CEO of Intelligent Waves, said the company is excited to add Peterson to the executive management team.

“Her proven track record supporting the DoD and National Security will add significant value to our growth,” Crescenzo added.

Prior to joining IW, Peterson held leadership positions at Guidehouse and PwC. In these roles, she handled strategic planning and outreach for executive-level customers throughout the Department of Defense. Additionally, Peterson served eight years as a naval flight officer, fulfilling intelligence operations with Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Two and overseeing intelligence analysts at the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Peterson currently chairs the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation Advisory Committee and is a member of the United States Naval Academy Alumni Association Greater Washington Chapter board.