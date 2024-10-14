HHS Office Makes Efforts to Address Information Blocking, API Access

Micky Tripathi, assistant secretary for technology policy and national coordinator for health information technology at the Department of Health and Human Services, said the ASTP office will initiate steps to address information blocking and ensure that application programming interfaces, or APIs, are serving the needs of the healthcare community.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Tripathi wrote that his office will implement a more rigorous assessment process for API documentation, monitor trends through multiple data points and facilitate engagement with API developers.

The national health IT coordinator noted that his office will soon issue new educational materials and information blocking resources, including those specifically related to certified APIs.

According to Tripathi, ASTP is strengthening its feedback channels by adding a section for API-linked complaints and inquiries to the Health IT Feedback and Inquiry Portal.

“This new channel will help us receive timely feedback and take swift action to address any nonconformity or misinterpretation of Certification Program requirements,” he added.

Tripathi, who also serves as acting chief artificial intelligence officer at HHS, stated that his office will continue to direct review certified API developers and their health IT to evaluate their compliance with all applicable requirements under the Certification Program.

