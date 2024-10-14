GovCon Index Kept Rising Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index maintained a winning streak last week, closing 0.65% higher than the previous week. This increase lifted the average to $5,505.35.

GovCon Index gathers and displays data on the stock market performance of 30 major government contracting companies in real time. With this information, users can evaluate the financial standing of each tracked organization and gain key insights into the broad trends characterizing today’s GovCon market.

V2X claimed the top spot last week with gains of 8.52%. Palantir (+8.04%) came in second, and Honeywell (+5.65%) was third. Aerovironment, which grew by 3.45%, secured fourth place, and The Carlyle Group (+2.88%) achieved the fourth spot in the ranks.

GovCon Index had a slow start last week, but an increase of 0.44% on Tuesday reversed Monday’s losses. Though Thursday brought a drop of 1.05%, Friday’s 1.44% rise pushed GovCon Index up overall, marking its fourth consecutive week in positive territory.