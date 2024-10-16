FedRAMP Launches Help Center

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has introduced a new help center to provide additional support for agencies, cloud service providers—a.k.a. CSPs—acquisition professionals, third-party assessment organizations and other stakeholders as they comply with FedRAMP and cloud security requirements.

The program said Tuesday that the FedRAMP Help Center will serve as a central repository of tools, information and resources meant to help stakeholders address their questions and enable them to understand their role in the FedRAMP ecosystem.

FedRAMP Help Center’s Key Resources

The help center includes knowledge base guides and technical articles, best practices, a section for frequently asked questions and a glossary of FedRAMP-specific acronyms and terms.

With the new platform, acquisition professionals can learn how to integrate FedRAMP standards into their solicitations, source selection and contract management to protect government data.

Meanwhile, federal agencies can use the FedRAMP Help Center to gain insights into how the program impacts their procurement processes and how their implementation groups can make secure choices when deploying cloud service offerings.

Through the help center, CSPs can also secure information on how to implement and document FedRAMP requirements.