FCC Names Andy Hendrickson Its Enforcement Bureau CTO

The Federal Communications Commission has appointed technology industry veteran Andy Hendrickson as the Enforcement Bureau’s chief technology officer.

FCC said Thursday Hendrickson will provide technical and strategic advice on technological developments and matters related to the bureau’s work and support the commission’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force.

Loyaan Egal, chief of the Enforcement Bureau and chair of the FCC’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force, said he is pleased with the addition of Hendrickson to the bureau.

“Andy’s expertise and deep understanding of how communications networks operate, and how they have come to operate with the rapid development of new technologies and new networks, will only enhance our investigatory capabilities,” Egal stated.

The newly appointed CTO has over two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector with a focus on tech and business transformation initiatives.

Hendrickson previously served as senior director of technology at Verizon, led global tech initiatives at Esri and worked as a part-time lecturer on environmental geomatics at Rutgers University.

He is an active member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation and the Network Time Foundation, among other industry organizations.