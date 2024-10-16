DOD Issues Updated Space Policy

The Department of Defense has released an updated directive establishing policy and assigning responsibilities for DOD space-related activities in accordance with several strategies and policies, including the National Space Policy, the U.S. Space Priorities Framework and the National Cislusnar Science and Technology Strategy.

The updated DOD Space Policy, which took effect Tuesday, recognizes space as a priority domain of national military power, protects and defends the use of space for U.S. national security purposes, promotes long-term sustainability of the space environment and enhances the department’s partnership with the Intelligence Community to strengthen unity of effort and enhance the effectiveness of space operations.

The document highlights the need to improve intelligence, space domain awareness and command and control capabilities, expand intelligence support in coordination with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, integrate space into national, joint and combined operations and shape the strategic environment to improve deterrence and stability in the space domain.

The directive also outlines the space-related duties and responsibilities of several DOD officials, including the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, director of the Defense Technology Security Administration, defense under secretaries for acquisition and sustainment and research and engineering and director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Kathleen Hicks, deputy DOD secretary and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, approved the space policy document.

The policy is an update to the directive issued in 2022.