DOD Seeks Comments on Proposed JV Eligibility DFARS Amendment

The Defense Acquisition Regulations System is seeking comments on its proposal to amend the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement.

According to the proposed rule published in the Federal Register on Thursday, the DFARS amendment would revise the joint venture eligibility requirements and nonmanufacturer rule applicability to contracts awarded under the partnership agreement between the Department of Defense and the Small Business Administration.

The revision aims to align the DFARS with the Federal Acquisition Regulation changes allowing joint ventures to submit responses to solicitations for program acquisitions processed under the agreement.

This proposed rule also includes removing the kit assembler rule set and the nonmanufacturer rule requirements in the DFARS to align with the FAR’s nonmanufacturer rule, which specifies the requirements for all socioeconomic categories.

The DOD invites small businesses and other interested parties to comment on the expected impact of the proposed rule on small entities.

Responses are due Dec. 9.