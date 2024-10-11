DOD Rule Seeks to Update Data Reporting for Major Weapons Systems

The Department of Defense has proposed a rule to update cost and software data reporting requirements for contracts above certain thresholds awarded in support of acquisition or sustainment programs that are expected to exceed $100 million.

According to a notice published Thursday in the Federal Register, the proposed DOD rule was introduced as an amendment to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement.

The proposed policy intends to eliminate cost and software data reporting from post-award conference procedures.

According to DOD, the rule would provide the department access to cost and software data, enabling it to facilitate cost estimation and comparison across acquisition programs.

Comments on the proposed rule are due Dec. 9.