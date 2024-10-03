DIU Seeks Proposals for Electrospray Propulsion Technology

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a solicitation for advanced electrospray propulsion technology that demonstrates superior performance in both thrust and specific impulse.

The Department of Defense is seeking efficient propulsion systems to enhance mission capability across commercial, civil and national security applications.

Modern spacecraft use propulsion technologies that require finite liquid or gaseous chemical propellants. Since these propellants are limited, they are conserved for more critical applications such as station-keeping and collision avoidance.

Proposed electrospray propulsion technologies should feature high specific impulse to enable a spacecraft to maneuver freely without the need to conserve fuel.

In addition, the proposed technologies should be throttleable with sufficient precision. This enables the spacecraft to perform orbital insertion/change, rapid orbit repositioning and support of rendezvous and proximity operations with other spacecraft.

Submissions are due by midnight on Oct. 11.