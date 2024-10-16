DHS’ Benson Macon Discusses New Cybersecurity R&D Program

The Department of Homeland Security is working to defend U.S. cybersecurity through a research and development program called the Cyber Analytics and Platform Capabilities research initiative, according to Benson Macon. The initiative aims to support the defense of U.S. cyber and physical infrastructure through the development of various technologies and curriculums, Macon, a program manager in the DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s Office of Mission & Capability Support, said in an article published Tuesday on the DHS S&T website.

The CAPC initiative focuses on four primary areas, namely: cyber risk analysis, the automated analysis of malware and software vulnerabilities, R&D gap analysis and cloud telemetry analysis. The initiative involves the collaboration of various academic, private and government partners, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the National Security Agency.

Work under the CAPC is already ongoing. This past spring, the initiative held a two-day technical exchange where participants sought to discuss inventions and research trends in various areas, including cybersecurity, training and data analytics. Publications will be released that summarize the best practices and lessons learned that emerged from the event.

The initiative is also running two research projects. The first, titled Fleet Vehicle Cybersecurity Research, seeks to identify cybersecurity gaps affecting the IT systems and networks enabling the fleet of vehicles operated by the U.S. Secret Service. The project also seeks to develop training and tools that will help safeguard the vehicles and their operators.

The second research project, titled Cybersecurity Training for Law Enforcement, seeks to determine the impact of cyber threats to Internet of Things devices and machine learning tools on the capabilities of first responders, particularly those working on federal criminal investigations. The results of the research project will be used to enhance law enforcement cybersecurity training curricula.

