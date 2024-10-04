DCSA Adjudication & Vetting Services Transitions to Working Capital Fund Fee-for-Service Program

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has announced the transition of Adjudication and Vetting Services to a fee-for-service program under DCSA’s Working Capital Fund, providing a full-cost recovery financial operating model designed to improve business efficiency.

DCSA said Tuesday AVS’ transition to WCF, which kicked off on Oct. 1, is expected to improve transparency into validating and tracking service and product-related costs, align customer demand and mitigate budgetary risk due to improved service management.

“It will promote consistent operational and financial processing across the federal government through a unified service approach,” DCSA Financial Operations Chief Jack Jibilian said of the move. “The working capital fund program will provide valuable insights with detailed financial reporting that can reduce our overall program costs.”

DCSA noted that the AVS conversion to WCF supports its efforts to optimize the delivery of personnel security services and products to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

In January, Jibilian and his team informed AVS customers of the upcoming changes and offered guidance on the WCF transition.

“The efficiencies of a single WCF model versus multiple ones (general fund and WCF) and its optimization potential will provide us with opportunities to ultimately reduce program costs and avoid new expenses resulting in savings we can pass on to our customers,” Jibilian stated.