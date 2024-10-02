BAE Systems Awarded DARPA Contract for Autonomous Software Communications

BAE Systems has received a $6 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to produce autonomous software capabilities for military communications.

Under Phase 2 of the Mission-Integrated Network Control, or MINC, program, BAE Systems’ Fast Labs research and development unit aims to improve algorithms and software that predict and align network services, the aerospace and security company announced Wednesday.

Brian Decleene, chief scientist at FAST Labs, said, “The technology we are maturing will act as the brains of this highly complex and mission-critical networked communications system.”

MINC is designed to create a system that fosters a secure communication apparatus to aid multi-domain operations.

“This award allows us to continue our work to deliver the right information to the right user at the right time across multiple domains,” Decleene added.

BAE Systems will perform the work in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Arlington, Virginia.