Army SBIR, xTech Programs Working With PM IS&A to Scale AI Tools

The U.S. Army’s Small Business Innovation Research and xTech programs have partnered with Project Manager Intelligence Systems and Analytics, a.k.a. PM IS&A, to build trusted infrastructure, operational data and policies to facilitate the deployment of artificial intelligence applications through Project Linchpin, the service reported Wednesday.

“Through the Army SBIR and xTech Programs, Project Linchpin serves as a cornerstone for the Army’s efforts to harness AI at scale, ensuring that the solutions are secure, trusted and effectively integrated into military applications,” said Col. Chris Anderson, project manager, PM IS&A.

Project Linchpin builds on the capabilities of the two Army programs to speed up research and development work on new AI tools for defense applications.

In fiscal year 2024, Army SBIR invested nearly $10 million in five small businesses aligned with Project Linchpin’s thrust areas.

Among the xTechPrime winners for the Project Linchpin topic area are Latent AI and Enveil, which worked with their respective technology integrators Booz Allen Hamilton and RTX.

“Project Linchpin plays a pivotal role in the Army’s efforts to scale AI capabilities, particularly through the collaboration with the Army SBIR and xTech Programs,” Anderson added.

The military branch expects SBIR to make contract awards worth $45 million under Project Linchpin by FY 2025.