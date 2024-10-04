JPEO A&A Inaugurates New 155mm Metal Parts Production Facility

The U.S. Army’s Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition has launched a new 155mm metal parts production facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in Ingersoll, Canada, on Oct. 2.

The Army said the newly commissioned IMT Precision Production Facility, capable of producing 15,000 shell bodies per month, will be operated by the IMT Group .

The new facility will utilize advanced automation, digital data capture and high flexibility in its production lines to produce metal parts for the M795 and the M1128 155mm projectiles.

The Army intends to increase the production of 155mm artillery munitions to 100,000 artillery shots produced per month by fiscal year 2026. To achieve this goal, the service has opened a new metal parts facility in Mesquite, Texas and is on track to unveil three other facilities in Illinois, Florida and Arkansas.

Maj. Gen. John Reim , JPEO Armaments and Ammunition officer, said, “This IMT Precision Facility, with its new and advanced forging, furnaces, non-destructive testing and machining capabilities, is further proof of that progress.”

Cheryl Hacking , CEO of IMT Group, focused on the company’s history of supporting the defense industry. “Our history of service with the defense industry dates back to the First World War. We are proud to be a part of that important history that made us uniquely suited for this project.”

Guests at the ceremony included representatives from both the Canadian and U.S. armies, elected officials from Ingersoll and industry leaders.