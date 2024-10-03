DHS Publishes 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment

The Department of Homeland Security has released a report designed to inform the public and DHS partners about public safety and national security threats and describes a threat environment that is anticipated to “remain high” in 2025.

DHS said Wednesday the 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment, dubbed HTA, seeks to help federal, state, and local agency partners prevent, prepare and respond to an evolving threat environment.

Key findings include the domestic and foreign threats facing the U.S. critical infrastructure and the use of coercive economic tools and economic espionage and illicit purchase of technologies and intellectual property to undermine U.S. competitiveness.

The assessment also covers public safety and security, border and immigration security, influence operations and transnational repression and illegal drugs.

DHS said it has initiated several measures to combat such threats, including expanding information-sharing agreements with international partners to improve the ability to detect and investigate trafficking and other crimes and addressing illicit fentanyl both in the U.S. and abroad.

According to the department, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has performed over 1,000 physical security assessments and 700 cyber evaluations since the start of 2023.

Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 13 to learn more about technology initiatives to protect the country amid the evolving geopolitical landscape.