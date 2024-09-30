VA Begins Market Research for Data Management SaaS Platform

The Department of Veterans Affairs has started soliciting information from industry stakeholders on a software-as-a-service platform that could meet its data management and data analytic requirements.

According to a presolicitation notice published Friday, the SaaS platform should be authorized at the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High level and meet the Federal Information System Management Act, or FISMA 2014 High requirements.

The commercial-off-the-shelf platform should be fully configurable, deployed and ready for VA use within 14 days of award to facilitate ingestion of data, metadata and transformations and allow user configurations.

The contractor should sign a service-level agreement and provide the architectural diagram and artifacts representing the SaaS platform’s security controls.

VA expects the SaaS platform to ingest and analyze unstructured and disaggregated data from various sources and formats, provide operational decisional support to VA and its stakeholders and provide granular security controls.

According to the department, the platform should maintain data origin and reproducibility of all integrated data sources and develop a comprehensive analytics framework that links data to key analytic questions and decisions it informs to rapidly expand the data’s utility.

Responses to the request for information are due Oct. 3.

