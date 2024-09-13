State Department Wants Contractors to Perform More Self-Assessments

Vendor self-assessments have emerged as a potential measure to address the challenges associated with the Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System, or CPARS process, but a State Department official said companies rarely submit those assessments, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

Self-assessment is “an incredibly underutilized tool. We would love to see more of it,” said Michael Derrios, the senior procurement executive at the State Department.

Derrios cited the lack of engagement between the government and vendor at the start of the contract performance and stressed the importance of continuous communication throughout the contract period’s duration to avoid surprises when CPARS ratings are finalized.

“The dialog has to be happening throughout the year, and it’s almost like you have to be writing your CPARS the entire time with direct questions like, ‘How do you think this is going to play into CPARS ratings? You have to be that direct about the dialog,” he added.