State Department Working to Remake Acquisition Process

The State Department is advancing category management and streamlining procurement workflows as part of efforts to transform its acquisition process, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

“For the most part, most agencies are trying to buy smarter these days and use best in class vehicles that are established out there. We’re certainly doing that,” said Michael Derrios, senior procurement executive at the State Department.

“But the missing ingredient for us really, and for any agency, is aggregating the demand signal. So how can you look internally at the requirements and identify those opportunities before you go to the best in class vehicles? That’s really where we get the best bang for the buck, so to speak,” he added.

According to FNN, the State Department wants its teams of procurement specialists focused on information technology and other specific procurement areas to have a deeper understanding of their respective markets and is using data analytics to manifest a view of the upcoming year’s portfolio.

Derrios, who also serves as deputy assistant secretary for acquisition, cited the need for an end-to-end platform in support of the department’s contracting officers and customers.

“I would like for us to have an end to end system where, frankly, it would be fantastic if we had a system that allowed our customers to be able to work workflow documents into a shared workspace where our [contracting officers (COs)] and our customers could actually work on documents together,” he said. “I’ll go so far as to say a secure system where industry could submit their proposals in to us. I say that with emphasis on ‘secure’ system. I would love that.”