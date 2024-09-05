Savannah River National Laboratory, Antares Collaborate to Develop Microreactors

Savannah River National Laboratory and Antares Nuclear, a multi-disciplinary nuclear technology company, are collaborating through a cooperative research and development agreement to accelerate the development and utilization of small reactor-based power systems.

SRNL said Tuesday the two organizations will work together on key areas necessary to enhance the microreactors and enable them to generate power for critical U.S. infrastructure. The project also intends to develop small nuclear reactors for national defense and commercial uses.

Under the CRADA, SRNL and Antares will do the needed research and development concerning fuel cycle management, modular facility deployment, specialized engineering and security considerations.

Bill Bates , deputy associate lab director of Environmental and Legacy Management, expressed his excitement over the agreement with Antares, saying, “Part of our role as a national lab is to support industry partners in efforts to mature their technologies and ultimately contribute to their successful implementation.”