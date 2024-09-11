New SSC Tests Advance NGP Missile Warning Support Program

Space Systems Command has announced the completion of the ground critical design review for its Next-Generation Overhead Infrared Polar, or OPIR NGP program, and the system critical integration review for its complementary Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE program.

The tests, conducted from Aug. 26 to 29, demonstrated the ground system integration required for the delivery of advanced missile warning capability for global security, SSC said Tuesday.

The command described the concluded tests as major program milestones demonstrating that the NGP’s space and ground system design not only meets technical requirements but also indicates acceptable risk level and conformance with budget allocation and project timetable.

The NGP will replace the highly elliptical orbit-based Space-Based Infrared Systems, or SBIRS program. It will cover the North Pole region for surveillance on the wide-ranging missiles that U.S. adversaries test and deploy in the area.

The new tests follow the April completion of OPIR NGP’s space vehicle critical design review. The program is on track to demonstrate initial launch capability by December 2025 with Raytheon’s recent delivery to Lockheed Martin of the first of two NGP satellite payloads for deployment to geosynchronous Earth orbit.