Bipartisan Senate Bill to Extend Chief Data Officers Council

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Todd Young, R-Ind., have proposed a bipartisan bill that would extend the Chief Data Officers Council for seven years to help federal agencies address data management challenges as they adopt and field artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Monday the proposed Modernizing Data Practices to Improve Government Act would direct the CDO Council, which is set to expire in 2025, to assess the federal government’s data management practices to enhance data access, quality and transparency.

The legislation would also require the Office of Management and Budget to submit a report recommending ways to improve and clarify the roles of chief data officers across government.

Under the proposed measure, the CDO Council would also be required to report to Congress and OMB on key data governance issues facing agencies, offer recommendations for data ownership and retention policies to include procurement contracts for AI systems and provide guidance on how agencies should define and use synthetic data that AI tools create.

“As the use of artificial intelligence continues to grow, federal agencies must have strong data practices and protections in place to better provide efficient and effective services to the American people,” said Peters, chairman of the Senate panel.

“Extending the Chief Data Officers Council will ensure that the federal government is able to pursue best practices to manage and protect data, especially as agencies increasingly adopt AI and other technologies to improve government operations,” the senator added.