SDA Solicits Proposals to Prototype Network Orchestrating System

The Space Development Agency is soliciting proposals to study, model and simulate a network orchestrating system capable of supporting data transport.

The desired solution would facilitate information exchange among the government-owned Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture—or PWSA—commercial satellite networks and other space-based data transport networks, the SDA said Friday in a request for proposals.

The PWSA is a low Earth space architecture designed to provide U.S. warfighters with a resilient, military sensing and data transport capability, according to the notice.

SDA is seeking comprehensive studies and software prototyping to better understand how network orchestration capability would benefit government space initiatives, such as the PWSA program. The agency noted that it prefers prototypes that could be readily transitioned into operational capabilities.

Selected partners are also expected to perform engineering studies, analyses, technical trades and simulations of the required capabilities.

Notably, the government would prioritize proposals that could bundle all the requirements in a common simulation environment for a final capstone demonstration.

Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals no later than Oct. 21.