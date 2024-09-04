Sara Siegle Named NSA Strategic Communications Lead

Sara Siegle, most recently reauthorization lead for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act’s Section 702 at the National Security Agency, has been appointed NSA’s chief of strategic communications and senior adviser to the board of directors.

NSA said Tuesday Siegle will oversee the agency’s communications strategy and lead a global workforce of communications professionals.

“Sara’s 20 years of experience in the Agency is evident in her passion for the people, the partnerships and the mission,” said Gen. Timothy Haugh, director of NSA and commander of U.S. Cyber Command.

“As Chief of the Authorities Integration Group, Sara played an integral role in working with our partners in Congress to ensure the continuation of authorities that are crucial to NSA’s mission,” added Haugh, a 2024 Wash100 awardee who also serves as chief of the Central Security Service.

In 2004, Siegle joined NSA as an intelligence analyst.

Since starting her career at NSA two decades ago, the newly appointed head of strategic communications has held various roles within the agency’s operations and cybersecurity directorates, including deputy chief of the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center.