Systecon North America Enters New Predictive Model Partnership Phase With SAOC

Systecon North America will continue working with the Survivable Airborne Operations Center, or SAOC, to produce predictive models and data analytic services.

In the new partnership phase, Systecon North America aims to enhance software models, including the company’s Opus Suite system, that uncover data gaps and support operational preparedness, the company told ExecutiveGov.

Justin Woulfe , co-founder and chief technology officer of Systecon North America, said, “Our partnership with SAOC is a testament to Systecon’s expertise in predictive logistics and operational readiness.”

Systecon North America and SAOC will look to expand on the work done during the first stage of the partnership in 2022 and 2023. An example of this prior work is a pre-acquisition reliability, availability, maintainability and cost, or RAM-C, analysis model, which improved mission readiness, built operational resilience and instilled defense re-optimization.

“We are excited to build upon the foundational work we’ve done and continue to provide innovative solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational efficiency,” Woulfe stated.

Together, Systecon North America and SAOC will further develop the notional/analogous models created by Systecon and continue working under a collaboration endorsed by the Secretary of Defense and flight training programs.