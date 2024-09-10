Nora Christine Dillman Appointed Deputy Director at DOD CIO Office

The Department of Defense has named Nora Christine Dillman the new deputy director of the Office of the Chief Information Officer .

Dillman, who announced the move in a LinkedIn post shared Sunday, brings a wealth of experience to her new role having served in various leadership roles for different government agencies.

Before her move to the CIO office, Dillman was the associate deputy assistant administrator at the Drug Enforcement Administration. In this role, her tasks included supervising data standardization, software engineering, project management and large-scale information technology initiatives.

Dillman also served as senior product manager for multiple organizations. This included the U.S. Department of Commerce, Defense Information Systems Agency and Oddball , a service-disabled veteran-owned small business devoted to the digital modernization of federal citizen-centric services.

In addition, Dillman had stints with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, DISA Mobility Program Management Office and the Department of Treasury.