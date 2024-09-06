National Labor Relations Board to Receive Technology Modernization Fund Investment

The National Labor Relations Board will receive an investment from the Technology Modernization Fund to modernize its case management system by implementing a cloud-based platform designed to facilitate the processing of labor disputes.

The General Services Administration said the $23 million TMF investment will support the development of e-filing capabilities to speed up the submission of labor-related documents and improve access to case statuses and critical data.

The modernization effort will also include the adoption of data analytics tools to help identify trends and better allocate resources and advance scalability to streamline the integration of future tech advancements in response to evolving labor requirements.

“This investment exemplifies the transformative power of strategic IT modernization,” said Clare Martorana, chair of the TMF Board and federal chief information officer.

“By leveraging TMF, we’ve accelerated NLRB’s digital transformation, significantly enhancing its operational capabilities. The shift to a cloud-based solution isn’t just replacing legacy infrastructure – it’s unlocking new levels of scalability, security, and accessibility,” added Martorana, a previous Wash100 awardee.

In 2023, NLRB reportedly processed more than 22,000 cases and recovered over $56 million for workers.