Navy to Establish Tactical Oceanography Center to Safeguard US Undersea Dominance

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is creating an activity and accountability center for tactical oceanography, according to NUWC Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere.

The official announced the planned National Center of Excellence for Tactical Oceanography at the Southeastern New England Defense Industrial Alliance Defense Innovation Days, held from Aug. 26 to 28 at the Marriott Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, Naval Sea Systems Command said.

Bussiere noted that tactical oceanography involves data collection and analysis to inform naval forces’ decision-making process and enhance their situational awareness.

The upcoming center will help a military and civilian team to deliver the needed knowledge and tools to ensure the U.S. Navy’s dominance in the undersea domain, she added.

The center will also enable undersea warfare forces to achieve desired operational outcomes through a deeper understanding of the ocean environment, Bussiere stressed.

She disclosed that the NUWC Newport will collaborate with the Naval Meteorology and Oceanographic Command on the project, adding that a CNMOC unit will be assigned at Newport to train a world-class workforce for the effort.

Under the center’s direction, NUWC Newport, CNMOC and other partners will advance tactical oceanography capabilities to further improve the Navy’s present and future advantage, Bussiere said.

Meanwhile, the annual event also featured Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, a two-time Wash100 awardee, as a keynote speaker, with his talk focusing on the key challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps.