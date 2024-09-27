NAVAIR’s PMA-266 Issues RFI for Deployable High Performance Computer

The Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Program Office , under the Program Executive Office for Strike Weapons and Unmanned Aviation , has issued a request for information to determine the possible development of a deployable high performance computer , or HPC, for use on the MQ-9A Unmanned Aerial System of the U.S. Marine Corps.

According to the RFI released on SAM.gov Wednesday, the HPC has to be ruggedized or designed to endure harsh conditions. The system, which will be installed in the centerline avionics bay under the midsection of the fuselage, should also be ready to use and can be deployed with minimal logistics, training and support.

The PMA-266 also requires a cross-domain-solution and a high assurance internet protocol encryptor in conjunction with the HPC that may be placed inside or outside the system’s enclosure.

The HPC has to meet the requirements to secure an authorization to operate at the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information level.

Interested parties have until Nov. 24 to submit their responses to the RFI.