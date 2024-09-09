NASA Seeks Potential Partners for Plan to Develop New OSAM-1 Use Cases

NASA is seeking potential partners for its plan to develop new use cases for the On-orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing 1 spacecraft.

The space agency said it requires information on possible uses for OSAM-1, which was designed to showcase space servicing capabilities and the technology’s transfer to U.S. companies.

The alternative uses should apply to flight hardware, test facilities and personnel associated with the OSAM-1 project, NASA said, noting that the property could be repurposed for different technology demonstrations.

OSAM-1 can also be integrated with other hardware for commercial applications or deployed to enable collaboration with other organizations for scientific research, the agency added.

NASA noted that OSAM-1 was originally designed to demonstrate autonomous and telerobotic technologies for in-space servicing, including the on-orbit assembly, disassembly and reassembly of communication antenna segments.

Interested organizations from the industry and academia and other stakeholders are encouraged to submit proposals that would advance U.S. commercial, civil and national objectives.

Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 30.